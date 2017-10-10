Jamestown police searching for carjacking suspect

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are searching for a male suspect who they say stole a car from a business in Jamestown on Oct. 9.

Around noon, a white male suspect entered Conanicut Marina Store at East Ferry Wharf and entered an “Employees Only” area.

Once inside the restricted area, police say the suspect stole a store employee’s car keys.

Police say the suspect then stole the employee’s car, a silver 2009 Honda Civic.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Jamestown Police Department at (401) 423-1212.