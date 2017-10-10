Murder suspect Raymond Tempest back in jail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Raymond “Beaver” Tempest is back behind bars, as he awaits a new trial for the murder of a Woonsocket woman 35 years ago.

The attorney general’s office confirmed Monday that a judge ordered Tempest be held last Friday for violating the terms of his bail. Amy Kempe, a spokesperson for the AG’s office, said Tempest tested positive for the opioid suboxone, for which he did not have a prescription.

Tempest, who is accused of killing Doreen Picard in 1982, is scheduled to be retried next February. A jury originally found Tempest guilty of second-degree murder in 1991. Two years ago, a judge ruled Tempest did not receive a fair trial and overturned his conviction.

Tempest has long maintained his innocence.