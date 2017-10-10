Providence police union president ousted by large margin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police officers have a new union president.

Michael Imondi, a 22-year veteran on the force, defeated incumbent president Sgt. Robert Boehm 302-101 in Tuesday’s election, Boehm confirmed in a text message. The Providence Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 allows active officers and retirees to vote in union elections.

Imondi, a West Warwick resident, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Michael Pattie, who has been on the force since 2004, will be the vice president, Boehm said.

Boehm, who has been with the department for 30 years, served one-term as president, where he helped post surpluses in union coffers and built strong relationships with many members of the Providence City Council. He is credited by some of his members with helping to water down the Providence Community-Police Relations Act (PCPRA), a controversial police reform ordinance that drew heavy criticism from many rank-and-file members of the department.

But Boehm’s critics on the force argued he should have worked to kill the PCPRA altogether, even though Mayor Jorge Elorza and the majority of the City Council expressed support for the ordinance.

The PCPRA is expected to take effect Jan. 1. It’s unclear what Imondi’s election will mean for the new policy.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan