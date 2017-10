Two-time Olympian, Molly Huddle, hosts the PVD Fall-Comers 5k Cross Country Team Challenge on Sunday, October 15th. The run will kick off at Roger Williams Park Temple to Music Field at 9am. All are welcome to sign up, including youth runners. Local middle schiool students will receive free entry and high school students will receive half price entry. Huddle visited The Rhode Show to talk about the day’s events and participants.

Advertisement