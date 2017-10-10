RI radio DJ Jimmy Gray passes away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Popular radio DJ James Hargraves, also known as “Jimmy Gray” passed away at 72 on Oct. 9 at the Evergreen Nursing Home, according to his obituary.

Hargraves was an on-air personality for WPRO AM, 92 PRO FM, Cat Country, WEBE 108 and WHJJ. He was inducted into the Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame in 2009.

“He was an intelligent and generous person who enjoyed traveling and dining out,” his obituary said. “He had a passion for music and loved his dogs, Angus and Ernie.”

Hargrave’s funeral service will be held on Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. at Perry-McStay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to the American Lung Association.