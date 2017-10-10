RIDOT restricts Sakonnet River Channel travel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Travel through the Sakonnet River Channel will be restricted for at least one month to allow the old Sakonnet River Bridge to be removed safely.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says they will be restricting travel starting Oct. 23.

Bridge demolition will occur from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. RIDOT will open the channel each day at 6 p.m., as well as every Sunday for the entire day to accommodate for marine traffic.

The channel will also be open during these times:

Oct. 27 from 3:30 p.m. to Oct. 28 at 6 a.m.

Nov. 3 at 3:30 p.m. to Nov. 6 at 6 a.m.

Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m. to Nov. 13 at 6 a.m.

Restrictions are expected to last until Nov. 27.