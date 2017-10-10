Sexual assault suspect charged with producing, possessing child porn

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man whom Providence police call a “serial rapist” faced new charges in federal court on Tuesday.

Francis Scott, 36, appeared in federal court on a criminal complaint charging him with producing and possessing child pornography, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney Stephen G. Dambruch.

The judge ordered Scott detained.

Prosecutors allege Scott sexually assaulted a teenage girl in his car back in February after posing as an Uber driver and offering her a ride home. He allegedly recorded video of the assault on his cell phone.

Police said Scott dropped the girl off near her school, after which she ran into the building and reported the attack.

Scott was arrested by Providence police the following week on charges of kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault. In the wake of his arrest, three more alleged victims came forward and Scott was charged with additional counts of sexual assault and kidnapping, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon and second-degree robbery.

Scott’s alleged crimes remain under investigation by the FBI and Providence police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Providence office of the FBI at (401) 272-8310.