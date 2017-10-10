Smithfield police make arrests in Target break-in

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Smithfield police arrested two suspects after receiving a call Tuesday for a breaking and entering situation at the Target store on Putnam Pike.

The responding officers requested assistance from other police agencies, as it was believed the suspects were still in the store. Police say they ended their search on the roof when they found the suspects, Liridon Gashi, 32, and Epirot Krasniqi, 26, hiding in the HVAC system.

Further investigation uncovered that the suspects entered the store by cutting a hole in the roof. Police say the two then took money from an ATM and attempted to flee the scene with controlled substances that were obtained from the CVS Pharmacy that is inside the Target.

According to police, Gashi and Krasniqi were charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a business, larceny of over $1,500, larceny of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, crimes against pharmacies and conspiracy.

Police believe that other suspects may have been involved and are investigating similar incidents that could be related.