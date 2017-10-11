9th Annual Dentistry From The Heart Event

Dr Gouin D.M.D. from Arrowhead Dental stopped by ‘The Rhode Show’ to discuss “Dentistry from the Heart 2017”.

The program is hoping to “spread free smiles” as they offer care for those unable to afford it.

For more information visit http://www.dentistryfromtheheart.org

