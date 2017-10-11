Cranston police searching for Victoria’s Secret robbery suspects

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The Cranston Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a robbery at a Victoria’s Secret in Cranston.

Three suspects stole about $3,700 worth of clothing from the Victoria’s Secret located in Garden City on Sept. 20.



In the surveillance video, two women clear off a table in the store and run out the front door as a third woman rushes out behind them.

Police say the group got away with 81 items and the robbery was so quick, it took moments before employees realized what happened.

Anyone who can identify the suspects from the video is asked to contact Cranston Police Detective John Ryan at (401) 477-5066.