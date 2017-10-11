DCYF: Girl, 11, hospitalized after ‘medical neglect’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island child welfare investigators say the hospitalization of an 11-year-old girl last week was due in part to “medical neglect.”

The state Department of Children, Youth and Families says the North Kingstown girl was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Oct. 3. They say she suffers from a chronic medical condition, but did not specify the condition.

A spokeswoman says the agency had already been working with the girl’s family to resolve unspecified issues.

The department says it has notified the state’s Office of the Child Advocate.