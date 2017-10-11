Halloween spending to hit record high

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Halloween spending is set to hit record levels this year.

Retail experts say shoppers will spend $9.1 billion on Halloween costumes, candy and decorations. The average customer is expected to spend $86.

Logan Lussier has been on the hunt for the perfect Halloween costume.

“I’ve been looking around for almost, like, ever, and I finally found something,” he said.

He has decided to be Jack the Skeleton this year. Now that he has his costume, it’s time for his family to start the rest of the Halloween shopping.

“Lots of spending!” Julie Lussier, Logan’s mother, said. “We’re hosting a party this year so we’re going to do it right!”

The Lussier family is not alone.

American consumers are expected to spend $9.1 billion this year for Halloween, with $3.4 billion on costumes, $2.7 billion for candy, $2.7 billion for decorations and another $410 million for greeting cards.

Marketing and retail expert Kristen Regine says more people are planning to celebrate Halloween this year, which will create a spending spike.

“It’s the popularity!” Regine said. “A majority of Americans are going to celebrate Halloween in some form or fashion.”

According to the National Retail Federation, 48 percent of adults are planning to dress up and celebrate.

“Adults are spending a lot of money on these costumes,” she said. Actually men are spending more than women. Men are spending almost 100 percent while women are spending about 77 percent on their costumes.”

But data shows shoppers are on the hunt for a good deal.

About half of people say they’ll do their Halloween shopping at a discount store and about 35 percent say they’ll find their inspiration for the perfect costume online.