Trixie Wadson from Bowen’s Wharf Company joined us to share all the details of the Bowen’s Wharf 27th Annual Seafood Festival.

Historic Bowen’s Wharf in downtown Newport, RI, will host the 27th annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, on October 14th and 15th. Named one of the “10 Fabulous Fall Festivals on the Coast,” by Coastal Living Magazine, this event is an open invitation to come back to the waterfront after the rush of the summer season!