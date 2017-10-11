In the Kitchen: Chocolate Stout Cake

In the kitchen today, Executive Chef Devin Bozkaya from the Weekapaug Inn/Ocean House, showed us how to make Chocolate Stout Cake. This is a recipe that will be featured at the upcoming Brewmaster’s Social Dinner on Wednesday, October 18th.

Ingredients:

7 wt oz 72% dark chocolate, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

12 ounces Narragansett Coffee Milk Stout ™

3 and 1/4 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs + 2 yolks

¼ cup canola oil

2/3 cup sour cream

3 cups flour

1 tbs baking powder

1 tbs espresso powder

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. In the top of a double boiler (or a bowl set over gently simmering water), add the dark chocolate, and butter, stirring frequently until just melted. Stir in the chocolate stout. In the bowl of a stand mixer beat the sugar, eggs and yolks until well combined, light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the oil and sour cream, beat until well combined. Slowly add the chocolate, beating until all ingredients are well incorporated, scraping the bottom to make sure all us well combined. In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, espresso powder, cocoa powder, and kosher salt. Sprinkle the dry ingredients over the wet ingredients, stir until just combined. Grease and flour 3, 9-inch cake pans (or two cake pans, or 12 cupcake tins). Pour the batter evenly between the number of pans. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes or until the top springs back when lightly touched, (15-17 minutes for cupcakes). Allow to cool, remove from pans (it’s easiest to transfer to a plate lined with parchment paper.) To assemble a tall cake it’s easiest if all ingredients are cold, warm cake and frosting tend to slide. For best results chill the cake layers for 1 hour prior to assembling. Chill assembled cake until ready to serve.

