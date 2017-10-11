In the Kitchen: Chocolate Stout Cake

In the kitchen today, Executive Chef Devin Bozkaya from the Weekapaug Inn/Ocean House, showed us how to make Chocolate Stout Cake. This is a recipe that will be featured at the upcoming Brewmaster’s Social Dinner on Wednesday, October 18th.
Ingredients:
- 7 wt oz 72% dark chocolate, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
- 12 ounces Narragansett Coffee Milk Stout ™
- 3 and 1/4 cups granulated sugar
- 4 eggs + 2 yolks
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 2/3 cup sour cream
- 3 cups flour
- 1 tbs baking powder
- 1 tbs espresso powder
- ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350.
- In the top of a double boiler (or a bowl set over gently simmering water), add the dark chocolate, and butter, stirring frequently until just melted. Stir in the chocolate stout.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer beat the sugar, eggs and yolks until well combined, light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
- Add the oil and sour cream, beat until well combined.
- Slowly add the chocolate, beating until all ingredients are well incorporated, scraping the bottom to make sure all us well combined.
- In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, espresso powder, cocoa powder, and kosher salt.
- Sprinkle the dry ingredients over the wet ingredients, stir until just combined.
- Grease and flour 3, 9-inch cake pans (or two cake pans, or 12 cupcake tins).
- Pour the batter evenly between the number of pans.
- Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes or until the top springs back when lightly touched, (15-17 minutes for cupcakes).
- Allow to cool, remove from pans (it’s easiest to transfer to a plate lined with parchment paper.)
- To assemble a tall cake it’s easiest if all ingredients are cold, warm cake and frosting tend to slide. For best results chill the cake layers for 1 hour prior to assembling.
- Chill assembled cake until ready to serve.
