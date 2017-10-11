John Farrell out as Red Sox manager

By Published: Updated:
Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell watches from the dugout during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox are on the hunt for a new manager after announcing Wednesday morning that John Farrell will not return for the 2018 season.

In his fifth season as manager, Farrell led the team to a 93-69 record and its second-straight American League East title. However, the Red Sox also experienced its second-straight early exit from the playoffs.

The team also secured a division title in Farrell’s first season and went on to win the 2013 World Series. Farrell had a 432-378 overall record as Boston’s manager.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest.