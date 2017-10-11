John Farrell out as Red Sox manager

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox are on the hunt for a new manager after announcing Wednesday morning that John Farrell will not return for the 2018 season.

In his fifth season as manager, Farrell led the team to a 93-69 record and its second-straight American League East title. However, the Red Sox also experienced its second-straight early exit from the playoffs.

The team also secured a division title in Farrell’s first season and went on to win the 2013 World Series. Farrell had a 432-378 overall record as Boston’s manager.

Breaking: Red Sox have fired John Farrell pic.twitter.com/dsO1e0aLxj — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) October 11, 2017

