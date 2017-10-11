New Bedford man sentenced up to 4 years in prison for fentanyl distribution

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A New Bedford man was convicted of trafficking fentanyl was sentenced to serve up to four years in state prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Vincent Perez, 27, plead guilty in Fall River Superior Court to trafficking in excess of 10 grams of fentanyl.

New Bedford Police executed a search warrant at Perez’s apartment on Dec. 20, 2016. Perez admitted to the officers that he was possession of drugs and led them to bags of fentanyl packaged for street-level sales.

Perez also forfeited $2,000 earned illegally through selling the substance, according to the DA’s office.

“This defendant was selling fentanyl, which has been a significant factor in the increase in overdoses the past few years,” Quinn said. “Drug dealers must be held accountable for fueling and contributing to the increased opiate crisis in our communities.”