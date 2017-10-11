Pawtucket man arrested after selling drugs to undercover police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Pawtucket Police Department arrested two people after they say a man attempted to sell drugs to an undercover police officer.

Police say they were alerted when Ezequiel Matos, 22, of Providence posted an advertisement for “roxy blues” on Craigslist, a term commonly used to describe the prescription narcotic Percocet.

Narcotics Unit detectives arranged to meet Matos in Pawtucket on Oct. 10 where they say undercover officers purchased eight Percocet pills for $160.

Following the transaction, the detectives followed Matos to his vehicle where he was arrested. His mother, Maribel Davila, 41, and 2-year-old child were in the vehicle, according to police.

Police also arrested Davila due to an outstanding failure to appear in Superior Court warrant for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. The child was returned to the biological mother and police notified the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) of the incident.

Matos is charged with delivery of Schedule II to an undercover police officer.