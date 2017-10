PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are investigating a crash involving a bus and a box truck on Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) officials said a box truck clipped a RIPTA bus’s side mirror on Elmwood Avenue.

Officials say seven or eight people on board asked to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.

RIPTA said they are cooperating with Providence police as they investigate.