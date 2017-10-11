Police: Man broke into cars before falling asleep in minivan

Related Coverage 7-year-old finds suspected robber asleep in family van

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man faces several charges after police say he broke into several vehicles before falling asleep inside one of them.

The Sun Chronicle reports 30-year-old Paul Johnson was arraigned on Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime, credit card larceny, larceny over $250 and trespassing.

Johnson is being held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

Prosecutors say police found Johnson Friday morning asleep in a minivan outside of an Attleboro home.

Authorities say Johnson told police he had been drinking the night before. Police say Johnson had stolen items from vehicles in the neighborhood along with several credit cards.

He is due back in court on Nov. 6.