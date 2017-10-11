Providence puts out the call for Christmas trees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Do you have a spruce or a fir that would look great as a Christmas tree? The city of Providence wants to hear from you.

Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office announced Wednesday that residents can nominate their own trees to be displayed on the steps of Providence City Hall, or at the skating rink in Kennedy Plaza.

The city needs at 35- to 45-foot spruce or fir tree for City Hall, and a 15- to 20-foot spruce or fir tree for Kennedy Plaza. Anyone interested in nominating their tree should email Lizzie Araujo, Deputy Director of the Department of Art, Culture + Tourism. The email should have a picture of the tree and a brief description of it.

The mayor’s office says city workers will cut down the winning trees and haul them away free of charge. The owners of the winning trees will have their picture taken with Mayor Elorza at the lighting ceremonies.

The City Hall lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec.1, while the tree at the skating rink will be lit the next day.

Tree nominations must be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 15.