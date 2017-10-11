Providence Rotary Street Painting Festival returns

A local group with more than a century of history is getting ready to host its annual family-friendly event to help change lives.

The Rotary Club of Providence will hold its annual Providence Rotary Street Painting Festival on Saturday, October 14.

Rotary Club President Don Saracen and Painter Jason LeClair stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to tell us more about the family-friendly event.

On Saturday, the Alex + Ani City Center at Kennedy Plaza will be transformed into a sea of color, creativity, and activity as artists create imaginative masterpieces on the concrete floor with artist-grade pastel chalk.

There will also be plenty of food, live entertainment, cash prizes, and best of all – admission is free!