PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence County Grand Jury has indicted a woman who police say stabbed a boy to death on May 13.

Natashza Charon, 18, of Providence was charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of possession with a knife with a blade over three inches.

Police said Charon was involved in a feud between two neighborhood families when she stabbed Jahiem Carter, 15, to death.

Charon is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence Superior Court on Nov. 1.