Services set for Massachusetts victim of Las Vegas shooting

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A public memorial service has been scheduled for a 42-year-old Massachusetts woman who was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.

The service for Rhonda LeRocque of Tewksbury is planned for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School. It will be preceded by a wake on Friday afternoon at the Nicholas Funeral Parlor in Wilmington.

LeRocque’s mother, Priscilla Champagne, says her daughter was at the concert with her husband, Jason, their 6-year-old daughter and her father-in law.

The daughter and father-in-law left the event before the shots were fired.

Champagne says LeRocque’s husband was next to her when she was shot.