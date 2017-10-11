Sickout cancels classes at Warwick Vets Junior High School

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – School has been cancelled at Warwick Veterans Junior High School after dozens of teachers called out sick Wednesday morning.

So far, 59 of 91 total teachers have called out sick.

A statement released by the superintendent early Wednesday morning that read:

The number of faculty absences has risen to a level that we can not safely open the school. Due to this, we made the decision to cancel school at Vets. The most important element of school is having the regular classroom teacher working with students each and every day. A teacher “sick-out” like the one we experienced Friday and again today hurts students and does nothing to bring the two sides closer together to resolve the contract.”

Wednesday’s cancellation comes on the heels of last Friday’s sick-out at Pilgrim High School where more than 70 teachers called out sick, causing the superintendent to cancel school.

A meeting was held at Tollgate High School Tuesday night to discuss Friday’s sick out and ongoing contract negotiations with teachers, which is reportedly what is behind the sick outs. At the meeting, the teachers voted no confidence in school district leadership, specifically the superintendent and the chair of the school committee.