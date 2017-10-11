VNA of RI set to close by end of 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One of Rhode Island’s oldest home care and hospice providers will close its doors by the end of 2017.

The Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care announced Wednesday that the Warwick-based Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) is set to shut down by the end of the year.

Patients of the VNA will be notified of the change and transferred to the Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice in Middletown.

“Our concern is for our employees and for a safe transition of our patients,” said Jane Creamer, CEO of the VNA of RI. “We have been providing patients with exceptional, skilled clinical care in their homes for over a century and are continuing the tradition of caring by developing a transition plan that will provide the same level of care and employ most of our staff.”

This is the second home-based healthcare company closing in Rhode Island, following the closure of Homefront Health Care in August.

“The loss of VNA of Rhode Island as a provider within our industry is the latest example of a series of unfortunate home care closures in which Governor Raimondo and the General Assembly have not remedied,” Executive Director of the RIPHC Nicholas Oliver said in a statement. “Ahead of the Rhode Island General Assembly’s special session last month, I warned that additional home care and hospice company closures are coming. Our elected officials need to take action to avoid more homebound patients being placed at risk for not receiving healthcare due to the elevated potential risk of subsequent home care company closures in Rhode Island.”

