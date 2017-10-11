Warwick Fire Department kicks off recruitment drive

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Warwick is now accepting applications for firefighter recruits.

Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian, Fire Chief James McLaughlin and other fire department officials were on hand Wednesday to kick off the recruitment drive, which runs through Nov. 10.

Application packages can be picked up at Warwick Fire Department headquarters, located at 111 Veterans Memorial Drive. Applications must be submitted in person no later than 4 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Qualified applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old, a U.S. citizen, and possess a valid driver’s license and at least a high school diploma or GED certificate. Applicants will also undergo a background investigation.

By meeting the requirements, the applicant will be eligible to take the written exam.

For more information on the recruitment and selection process, contact the Warwick Fire Department at (401) 468-4056 or visit the department’s website.