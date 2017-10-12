Bathe to Save Tour helps pets in need

The Bathe to Save Tour is stopping by Anchor Subaru in North Smithfield on Saturday October 14th, from 10am-5pm.

The Big Blue Dog will be on-site washing dogs to raise money for the RISPCA. Plus, a pet Halloween costume contest, on-site pet adoptions, pet photo booth, raffles, giveaways and food. Fun for the entire family!

Go to AnchorSubaru.com for more information.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.