Coventry police quarantine dog after woman bitten

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Coventry have quarantined a dog after it bit a woman on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to Hollywood Avenue around 1 p.m. after receiving a report that a dog bit a woman.

Officers said it was determined that the dog, a Fila Brasilero, or Brazilian Mastiff, had bitten a 57-year-old female, and it was necessary to seize the animal immediately to quarantine it.

The woman had declined medical treatment at the scene, but police say she went to the hospital later on her own to be checked out.

Police said the case is still under investigation.