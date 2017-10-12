Cranston police warn of traffic delays due to construction on Friday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — All lanes of Pontiac and Pettaconsett Avenues in Cranston will be closed beginning at noon on Friday due to construction.

The Cranston Police Department is closing the road while a trench is built across the street for a sewer improvement project, which will be covered by temporary bridges.

Police say traffic delays should be expected. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Sockanosset Cross Road and southbound traffic to Garden City Drive.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. the same day, but traffic will be reduced to 15 m.p.h. for the remainder of the project which is set to last until Monday.

According to police, trucks and busses will be allowed to travel over the temporary bridges once the construction is completed.

Police encourage drivers to take the alternate routes as the construction takes place:

Truck traffic entering the Pettaconsett Industrial Park should use Pontiac Avenue southbound to Glen Rd and exit the same way.

Traffic going to Garden City or Chapel View Shopping Centers should use New London Avenue.