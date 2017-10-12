Crews battle house fire in Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) – Firefighters and police are on the scene of a house fire in Somerset.

It broke out at about 9:15 Thursday night in the 2900 block of County Street.

Eyewitness News cameras found heavy flames erupting from the roof, but firefighters were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly. However, smoke continued to billow from the building about an hour and a half later.

Neighbors and a former resident of the two-story home said that it was not occupied and that it was under renovations.

Police officers blocked off County Street and were keeping people well away from the scene.

There’s no word yet on whether or not anybody was in the house at the time, or what may have caused it.