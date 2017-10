NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on State Street early Thursday morning.

The flames broke out just after 3:30 a.m.

The state fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate to cause.

The area has seen several suspicious fires in recent months.

At this time, the cause has not been determined.

All residents were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.