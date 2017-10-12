Fire commissioner faces charges after alleged altercation

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island fire commissioner is facing charges after police say he was involved in an altercation at a public safety union hall.

Deputy Police Chief Douglas Ciullo says 51-year-old Paul Santoro turned himself in Wednesday for charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The charges followed an alleged altercation between Santoro and 34-year-old former Cumberland Fire Commissioner Christopher Parent at a Cumberland union hall Saturday.

Parent was injured, but Ciullo says he doesn’t know the extent of the injury.

Santoro is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 24.