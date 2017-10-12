Friends, family remember man who died in Uxbridge car crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Woonsocket football community is mourning the loss of one of it’s own.

According to close family friends of 41-year-old Ricky Unwin, he died at the hospital last night just before 7 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police said he crashed his pick-up truck head on into a tree off Route 146 in Uxbridge Tuesday morning. He as taken to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center Lakeside in Worcester. State police said the crash is still under investigation.

On Thursday, besides the buzz of the lawnmower, it was a relatively quiet day at Barry Memorial Field in Woonsocket. It’s a field close family friends say was like a home away from home to Ricky Unwin.

“He was kind of like our dad, you know what I mean, he was the father to all the kids on the team,” said Jaston Robinson who played football with one of Unwin’s kids.

Unwin was a father of two. Robinson says Unwin was like a second dad to to him.

“He treated me like his third son,” said Robinson.

Anthony DiChristofero knew Unwin for decades. He grew up with him and says the baseball field is another place his best friend’s impact will be missed.

“He was a real community leader, very active with youth sports leagues, showing them all how to behave with respect for others while still having fun doing it,” said DiChristofero.

Friends tell Eyewitness news Unwin was called, “Big Rick,” for his big and loving personality.

“Everything he did in life was big, big personality, a lot of love, he was an amazing guy,” said Robinson.

A vigil is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Barry Field in Woonsocket on Friday night.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page to support his family.