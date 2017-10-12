Girl Scouts CEO: ‘Girls already have a place for scouting’

Related Coverage In historic change, Boy Scouts to let girls in some programs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Boy Scouts say the decision to admit girls comes after years of requests from families, but the head of the Girl Scouts in Rhode Island says girls already have a place for scouting.

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England CEO Pam Hyland said she was disappointed to hear that the Boy Scouts of America would now begin to accept girls.

“We still feel there’s a need in this world for girls to have a girl-only space where they can develop their leadership,” Hyland said.

Hyland said the Girl Scouts programs are designed to empower girls to become successful women, but the Boy Scouts say families have long waited to bring their kids to the same location for scouting.

Girls will be able to enter the Cub Scouts beginning next fall, and Cub Scout dens will still be single gender. The boys and girls will be separated by den, but will still be participating in the same activities.

The Girl Scouts do not plan to switch to co-ed.

“The reason is that our mission is about building girls, of courage confidence and character who make the world a better place,” Hyland said.

Girls in the Boy Scouts will also eventually be able to achieve the coveted Eagle Award. Hyland said the Gold Award in the Girl Scouts is equally prestigious.

“Women have a tendency to kind of downplay their accomplishments in life,” Hyland said. “And that’s one gender issue that has hurt us. So We need to get the stories about our gold awards out there.”

Hyland said she does support families who choose to sign their girls up for the Boy Scouts, but she hopes people see the value in what the Girl Scouts have built for more than 100 years.

The Boy Scouts have not announced if the girls will be called “Boy Scouts” or if they will be given another name for the program.