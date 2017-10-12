I-95 North to close during Tefft Hill Trail Bridge replacement

Related Coverage Upcoming bridge replacement in Exeter will close I-95 North

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is preparing for another rapid bridge replacement set to happen Oct. 13-16.

Crews will shut down part of I-95 North in Exeter Friday at 9 p.m., meaning traffic will be detoured off the highway until Monday at 5 a.m.

The work has been going on for months in the median, barely impacting traffic. But now replacing the Tefft Hill Trail Bridge will mean a complete closure of the high way in Exeter.

“We’ll be taking an old bridge and demolishing it, and building a new bridge in a two day period,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said. “We’ll save $1 million and save several months of disruption by doing it over a single weekend.”

Cars traveling south will be mostly unaffected, but going north there’s a miles long detour. Alviti said drivers will get off at Exit 4 for the detour.

In the above video, Eyewitness News Reporter Steve Nielsen took that detour to see how long it would take.

“It should handle the traffic,” Alviti said on the detour. “We’ll have additional details out there to make sure people are routed as efficiently as possible. It’s a small inconvenience for big savings.”

RIDOT will save $1 million, bringin the total of the project to just over $6 million.