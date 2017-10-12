In the Kitchen: Chicken with Portobello Mushrooms and Balsamic Apples

In the kitchen today, Chef John Granata of Johnny Granata’s Restaurant and Bar, is here making Chicken with Portobello Mushrooms and Balsamic Apples. He is joined by TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito talking about a perfect wine pairing.

Ingredients:

4 boneless chicken breast

Flour for dredging

3 lg. Portobello mushrooms

4 cloves garlic (chopped)

¼ cup roasted peppers

2 McIntosh apples (peeled and sliced)

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup Balsamic vinegar

1 cup brown gravy or demi-glace

1 tsp. rosemary

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan on medium flame. Salt and pepper each side of chicken breast and dredge in flour. Place chicken in pan and cook each side until golden brown. Add mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes. Add garlic and apples. Cook until apples start to soften. Add rosemary and balsamic. Add brown gravy and roasted peppers. Reduce sauce until thickened. Adjust flavor with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley and serve.

