Laptops stolen from State House law office, suspect in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A suspect is in custody after police say he broke into a basement office at the state house and stole some laptops.

Larry Berman, a spokesperson for R.I. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, said the break-in happened sometime overnight when someone smashed a window leading to a legislative counsel’s office.

“It was noticed this morning when workers came in,” Berman said. “They mostly took laptops and some personal items.”

Berman said one of the computers was a state laptop and the other belonged to a lawyer that worked in the office, but there was nothing sensitive on the devices.

“It’s all legislative in nature [like] drafts of laws, amendments, things like that,” he said.

Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza, said the suspect was arrested inside city hall and was found to have two laptops on him. Crowell wasn’t able to identify the suspect, but did say the man was in City Hall Wednesday and was asked to leave.

Berman said the suspect was trying to sell the laptops, and police were able to quickly identify one of them as belonging to the state.

R.I. State Police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin said detectives are handling the investigation and confirmed someone was under arrest.

