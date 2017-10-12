Man sentenced to 12 years for Barrington shooting

Related Coverage Prosecutors: Barrington shooting may have stemmed from drug deal

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – An East Providence man been sentenced to serve 12 years in prison in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a Barrington man in February.

Robert Fonseca, 31, was sentenced Thursday after agreeing to plead guilty to gun-related charges stemming from the assault. Police said the shooting at the corner of Maple Avenue and Kirby Street was connected to a dispute over drugs.

Fonseca was also received a 10-year concurrent sentence related to another charge. He will be on probation for 20 years when he is released.