Owl rescued from tree Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department said a Barred owl was rescued from a tree in Warwick on Thursday.

The Warwick Fire Department was called to help the distressed bird that appeared to be struck in a tree.



With help of Animal Control officers, Warwick firefighters and Animal Control Officers safely removed the owl from the tree, avoiding its sharp beak and talons.

The owl was then transported to Wildlife Rehabilitators of Rhode Island.

Police said the owl got stuck in the tree because one of its wings had fishing line tangled around it.