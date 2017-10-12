PC Friars get ready for new season

PC Head Men’s Hockey Coach, Nate Leaman, and East Providence native and Friars Forward, Shane Kavanagh, join The Rhode Show to discuss how the nationally ranked Friars are getting ready for another title run.

