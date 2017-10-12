Police arrest 3 in Pawtucket drug raid

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police arrested three people in connection with a drug raid in Pawtucket on Thursday.

Police conducted an investigation into the illegal street level distribution of heroin and cocaine in Pawtucket.

On Oct. 11, members of the Pawtucket Police Narcotic’s Unit executed a search warrant of an apartment on Mendon Avenue.

Brandon Querceto, 30, Jacqueline Caraballo, 44, and Michael Querceto, 32, were all arrested and charged as a result of the investigation and search warrant.

Police say the investigation led to the purchase and seizure of about 56 grams of heroin, about 118 grams of crack cocaine, about 6 grams of powdered cocaine and about 184 grams of marijuana.

During the the search of the apartment, police say they discovered numerous illegally obtained prescription pills, including 17 schedule II pills, 23 schedule III pills, 109 schedule IV and 102 unknown pills which police say could be MDMA. Police also seized a loaded handgun, various packaging and distribution materials and $13,000.