Police searching for suspect in sexual assault at CCRI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Campus police at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) say a female student reported being sexually assaulted in the Knight Campus parking lot.

Police say the student reported that the sexual assault occurred in the area of Row M of the parking lot.

She told police that the assailant was a white male with dirty blonde hair and a shamrock tattoo on his left elbow. She also said he was operating a white, four-door Chevrolet and introduced himself as “Tom.”

Warwick Police are investigating the incident in collaboration with CCRI police.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident should contact Warwick Police at (401) 468-4200.