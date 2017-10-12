Save the Bay Nature Tours 2017

For more than 15 years, the Save the Bay seal tours and nature cruises have been proof that summer isn’t the only time to enjoy the Bay. From October through April, experience a one-hour, 75-minute, or two-hour seal tour and nature cruise out of Newport, Westerly and Fall River.

Save the Bay provides binoculars and their guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.

For information or for Gift Certificates, call 401-203-SEAL(7325).

