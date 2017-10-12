URI Assistant Basketball Coach pleads no contest in Ryan Center fight

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island’s Assistant Basketball Coach has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct following a scuffle on campus.

Tyron Boswell, 37, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest after an incident during a Sept. 14 concert at the Ryan Center.

He entered the plea Thursday morning in Wakefield District Court, and Judge James Caruolo dismissed the resisting arrest charge.

Police said officers responded to a reported fight in a men’s bathroom involving members of the basketball team. While trying to break up the disturbance, officers said Boswell started yelling and swearing at them. The officers told Boswell to leave, but said he kept yelling as he walked out of the bathroom.

The responding officers said in the police reports that Boswell’s outbursts agitated the crowd that had gathered outside the bathroom. Seeing that he was not going to leave peacefully, officers said they decided to place Boswell under arrest. However, police said Boswell kept yelling and struggled with officers as they put him in handcuffs and led him out of the building.

Caruolo also ordered Boswell to pay $96.75 in court costs.