Woman arrested for over $8,000 in drugs in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was arrested after a traffic stop lead to police finding more than $8,000 worth of drugs inside her vehicle.

Through a joint investigation with Newport Police, Portsmouth Police pulled a car over driven by Josmaria Martinez, 37, of Providence in the area of Park and Cottage Avenues Wednesday afternoon.

After searching her car, they found 58 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of fentanyl/heroin inside a hidden compartment, which is a street value of $8,600.

Police also found more than $1,000 inside the compartment.

Martinez is expected to be arraigned on Thursday on charges for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl/heroin.