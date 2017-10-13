Bowen’s Wharf to host 27th seafood festival

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Between 8,000 and 12,000 people will flock to Bowen’s Wharf over the weekend for two days filled with seafood and fun.

The event will be held rain or shine and is free to attend. Food can be purchased individually at vendor booths.

More than 27 vendors are set to attend the event, with restaurants including Matunuck Oyster Bar, Wharf Pub, Diego’s, Binge BBQ, Speakeasy Bar & Grille, Salt Pond Oysters, RI Shellfishermen’s Association, Newport Lobster Shack, Seafood Hut from Massachusetts, 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille, Behan Family Farm & Blackstone Catering, Salt Water Restaurant, and Gurney’s of Newport all set to attend. Simply Cannolli, Kettle Korn Express, and Sweet B’s Donuts will offer dessert options.

This year the tall ship Oliver Hazard Perry will be at the event. The 200-foot tall ship is Rhode Island’s official sailing education vessel. Attendees can visit the ship during the festival, with proceeds going to Education-At-Sea programs.

In addition to sampling the wide variety of food options, guests will have the opportunity to watch live food demonstrations by Eating with Ecosystems, who will offer cooking and serving tips for local fish.

The Nature Conservancy, NOAA, and DEM will also be on site to offer information about shell-fishing, water quality, local seafood, and how to get involved with their programs.

The Nature Conservancy will collect used seafood shells for recycling as part of their reef rebuilding initiative.

The Compost Plant will be on site as well to reduce waste by collecting food scraps.

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival Hours:

Saturday, October 14: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 15 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.