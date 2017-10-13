Central Falls police arrest man after finding cocaine, marijuana at place of work

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Central Falls police arrested a man after finding cocaine and marijuana at his place of work.

On Oct. 12, police executed a search warrant at Sister’s Salon on Hedley Avenue where they seized crack cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials and money.

Police arrested Virgilio Gomes, 30, at the salon after they say he was distributing narcotics from both his home and the salon where he is employed as a barber.

Gomes was charged with manufacturing with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics, distribution of a controlled substance near a school zone, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

Police held Gomes overnight and he was arraigned Friday morning. He was ordered held without bail as a Superior Court violator.