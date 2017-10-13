Firefighters play cowboy to round up cattle on highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities could have used the help of a few cowboys to wrangle up a group of cows that escaped from an overturned truck on a major highway.

News outlets report that traffic on the Nashville highway came to a halt for hours early Friday afternoon as fire crews rounded up at least 10 cows after the wreck. The truck driver was not injured, but two cows died in the crash.

Nashville police spokeswoman Kris Mumford tells The Tennessean that the cows have since been corralled and are going to be picked up by another truck.

It is unclear what caused the crash on Briley Parkway North.