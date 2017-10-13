Gov. Raimondo speaks out against Trump’s rollback on ACA via Facebook live

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Governor Gina Raimondo took to Facebook Live Friday to to denounce President Donald Trump’s decision to sign an executive order to roll back the Affordable Care Act.

The Governor live-streamed her weekly address on her Facebook page and focused squarely on her response to the move.

“President Trump is determined to tear apart the Affordable Care Act,” she said. “The ACA is working in Rhode Island. His cruel and immoral crusade to destroy our nation’s healthcare system is putting the lives of Rhode Islanders at risk. It puts people with pre-existing conditions at risk. It threatens treatment and recovery services for Rhode Islanders with substance use disorder.”



Raimondo also urged other Rhode Islanders to call the White House if they disagree with the new health care plan.

“Middle class families are still going to feel the effects of the Trump Tax unless action is taken to override the President’s cruel, immoral and unnecessary actions,” she said.