In the Kitchen: Autumn Vegetable Soup

Andrew Williams joins us in the Rhode Show kitchen today showing us how to make Autumn Vegetable Soup.

Ingredients:

2 Idaho Potatoes quartered

½ butternut squash diced

1 sweet potato

1 large yellow onion quartered

4 carrots sliced and quartered

4 celery stalks

1 shallot

4 cloves of garlic

4-5 sprigs of fresh thyme

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2-3 teaspoons salt ( to taste)

6 cups vegetable stock

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions:

Roast Your Veggies

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Line a baking sheet with parchment paper Place your diced and quartered veggies on baking sheet. I place the celery and thinner veggies along the sides of the pan and the thicker veggies to the middle. Drizzle 1 -2 tablespoons of olive oil all over the veggies and add all spices, fully coat all veggies Add thyme and bay leaves and bake for 20-25 minutes, check halfway through, if some veggies are getting dark pull out of the party and set them aside! TIP: if you want your potatoes to cook faster boil them until they are tender before roasting!

Simmer Your Stock

While your veggies are in the oven, simmer your 6 cups of stock in a stock pot on medium (TIP: for extra flavor add some onion, celery and carrot to the stock while it simmers and remove before using for soup) Once your veggies are roasted start to add spoonfuls to your hot stock and use an immersion blender to begin to blend( reserve ½ cup of vegetables). If you do not have an immersion blender you can do small batches in a regular blender. Make sure you are only pulsing to get a rough blend. NOT BABY FOOD! With the portion of roasted vegetables you reserve, dice and chop to small sizes and mix into the blended soup. This will add texture. Serve the soup with toasted pumpkin seeds and grilled baguette.

