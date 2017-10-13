In the Kitchen: Autumn Vegetable Soup

Andrew Williams joins us in the Rhode Show kitchen today showing us how to make Autumn Vegetable Soup.
Ingredients:
- 2 Idaho Potatoes quartered
- ½ butternut squash diced
- 1 sweet potato
- 1 large yellow onion quartered
- 4 carrots sliced and quartered
- 4 celery stalks
- 1 shallot
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 4-5 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2-3 teaspoons salt ( to taste)
- 6 cups vegetable stock
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions:
Roast Your Veggies
- Preheat your oven to 450 degrees
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
- Place your diced and quartered veggies on baking sheet. I place the celery and thinner veggies along the sides of the pan and the thicker veggies to the middle.
- Drizzle 1 -2 tablespoons of olive oil all over the veggies and add all spices, fully coat all veggies
- Add thyme and bay leaves and bake for 20-25 minutes, check halfway through, if some veggies are getting dark pull out of the party and set them aside!
- TIP: if you want your potatoes to cook faster boil them until they are tender before roasting!
Simmer Your Stock
- While your veggies are in the oven, simmer your 6 cups of stock in a stock pot on medium (TIP: for extra flavor add some onion, celery and carrot to the stock while it simmers and remove before using for soup)
- Once your veggies are roasted start to add spoonfuls to your hot stock and use an immersion blender to begin to blend( reserve ½ cup of vegetables). If you do not have an immersion blender you can do small batches in a regular blender. Make sure you are only pulsing to get a rough blend. NOT BABY FOOD!
- With the portion of roasted vegetables you reserve, dice and chop to small sizes and mix into the blended soup. This will add texture.
- Serve the soup with toasted pumpkin seeds and grilled baguette.
